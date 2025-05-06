Oil Spill Bill not election gimmick, has been one year in the making

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has noted that the landmark oil spill legislation has been in the works and underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening environmental safeguards in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at his most recent press conference, where he addressed claims made by the AFC’s Vincent Adams, who questioned the timing of the tabling of the bill.

He recalled that the government had been actively working on drafting the legislation for close to a year.

“So, he thinks it’s an election gimmick. We’re thinking about giving us the tools to manage an oil spill,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He added, “Almost a year ago, I said we’re working on this legislation; it’s not of recent vintage.”

He emphasised that the bill’s introduction was not sudden or reactionary, but followed a deliberate and transparent process. “If you recall, here one year now, nearly maybe six, eight months ago, I said we’re going to get it to Parliament. I was hoping before the end of the year. I pointed out the difficulties in doing that, and now we have a bill,” the General Secretary explained.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Jagdeo told members of the press that the legislation, which was tabled at the last sitting of the National Assembly, is aimed at strengthening Guyana’s capacity to hold companies accountable for environmental damage resulting from offshore operations.

According to him, the bill makes all responsible parties, including oil-and-gas operators and shipping companies, liable for damages in the event of an oil spill.

“This bill makes the oil-and-gas companies, and also any other company that’s responsible for spills offshore, including shipping companies, liable for all of the damages, including cleaning up of the place,” he said.

The Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill, commonly referred to as the “Oil Spill Bill”, was tabled during the 102nd sitting of the Twelfth Parliament.

The bill was presented for its first reading by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who explained that it is intended to provide for preventative, restorative, and compensatory measures in relation to oil spill incidents within Guyana’s national territory.

The bill is intended to develop a comprehensive and modern legal framework addressing the prevention, preparedness, response to, and liability stemming from oil spills. This applies to all installations and facilities used in petroleum activities, including drilling, exploration, production, storage, handling, and transportation.