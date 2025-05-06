Health Minister denies sending nursing assistant to Adriana Younge’s autopsy

–woman surrenders after wanted bulletin over false post-mortem claims

MINISTER of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Monday publicly denied claims circulating in an audio recording that he authorised a nursing assistant to attend the April 28, 2025 post-mortem examination of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

The recording, which has gained traction Online, features a female voice alleging that she was present during the examination at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and had been sent there by Minister Anthony.

The individual has since been identified as Tiana Serena King-Lewis, a nursing assistant employed by the Ministry of Health and currently stationed at GPHC.

On Monday afternoon, the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for King-Lewis, alleging public mischief and an attempt to pervert and obstruct the course of justice. However, King-Lewis later surrendered to the police in the company of her attorneys at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

“I do not know this person. I have never met this person, and have never spoken to this person,” Dr. Anthony said in an official statement. “Therefore, assuming she was present, she was not there upon my instructions or on my behalf.”

According to the minister, inquiries revealed no evidence that King-Lewis was present during the post-mortem. “It is public knowledge that the post-mortem examination was videotaped,” he explained, adding that as is the norm for such procedures, a detailed log of all present and the material particulars of what was done was recorded.

“My information is that the said record does not show this person being present,” Dr. Anthony said, adding: “Moreover, I was informed by the Guyana Police Force, which was responsible for videotaping the process, that they reviewed the videography, and it does not show this person being present at the post-mortem.”

The Health Minister confirmed that the Guyana Police Force is now investigating the matter.

“I remain in consultation with my lawyers regarding legal proceedings I may wish to pursue against this individual, who is obviously trying to maliciously tarnish my professional, public, and personal reputation and standing,” he concluded.

INVESTIGATION AND CONFIRMATIONS

According to the police, the audio recording in question contains false claims that King-Lewis was sent to the post-mortem by Dr. Anthony. The Minister has firmly denied these allegations.

“When contacted by the police, the Minister of Health not only denied this assertion but denied any knowledge of Ms. King,” the police stated.

Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade, who represents the family of the deceased and was present at the April 28 post-mortem examination, confirmed to the police that King-Lewis was not present. This was further corroborated by Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan, another representative for the family, who also attended the post-mortem.

“Dr. McCloggan confirmed that he listened to the recording and recognised the voice to be that of King-Lewis, whom he knows as a nurse aide who graduated last year,” police said, adding: “He further confirmed that she was not present during the post-mortem.”

The police also reviewed the official video footage of the post-mortem conducted by three qualified foreign pathologists, and they, too, confirmed that King-Lewis was not present in the room at any point during the examination. Additionally, no nurse aide or assistant was consulted, and no attendees were asked to record their names.

The GPF emphasised: “The recording is clearly intended to create public mischief, pervert and obstruct the course of justice, among other criminal offences.”

GPHC DENOUNCES UNFOUNDED ALLEGATIONS

The GPHC has since issued a strong statement distancing itself from the contents of the voice recording, which it described as containing “unfounded claims” regarding the post-mortem examination of young Adriana Younge.

While the hospital confirmed that the voice note features a nursing assistant employed at the institution, it made clear that the employee was not qualified or authorised to speak on the matter.

“The employee in question was not present during the post-mortem examination, and is not qualified to comment on the findings of such procedures,” the GPHC said in a statement on Monday.

The recording, which has triggered public concern, alleges a cover-up, and claims direct communication between King-Lewis, the Minister of Health, and GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robbie Rambarran. The hospital has categorically denied these allegations.

“The voice recording includes false allegations of direct communication with the Honourable Minister of Health and the Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, as well as claims of a supposed ‘cover-up’. These statements are entirely untrue and without merit,” the Corporation stressed.

Describing the situation as “serious”, the GPHC stated that it had engaged both the Guyana Police Force and legal counsel to investigate the matter.

“GPHC views this matter with utmost seriousness. As such, the Corporation has since engaged the Guyana Police Force and our legal counsel to address the circulation of this misinformation and the potential implications thereof.”

The hospital is urging the public to refrain from spreading misinformation.

“We urge the public to exercise discretion and responsibility when engaging with or sharing unverified content that may cause unnecessary distress, damage reputations, and incite public mischief,” the statement concluded.