Foreign envoys call for calm amid unrest in wake of Adriana Younge’s death

International concern continues to mount following the tragic death of Adriana Younge and the subsequent civil unrest across parts of Guyana, as diplomats from the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have issued coordinated calls for peace, restraint, and adherence to the rule of law.

In separate statements released on Monday, the ambassadors and high commissioners extended condolences to the grieving family of 11-year-old Younge, whose death has sparked protests and pockets of violence in several communities.

“I express my heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of Adriana Younge and share my deep concern and sorrow over the crisis and civil unrest that have happened in Guyana,” said U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot.

“I encourage all Guyanese citizens to remain calm and voice their concerns through non-violent means and to adhere to the rule of law. Looting and destruction of property are harmful to all. I strongly urge all involved to commit to peace as the Government works to resolve the situation.”

Ambassador Theriot emphasised the United States’ continued commitment to Guyana’s democratic institutions, stating, “The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Guyana, our shared democratic principles, and the country’s continued stability and prosperity.”

Canadian High Commissioner Sébastien Sigouin also echoed the call for peace and solidarity during this tense period, while extending heartfelt condolences to Younge’s family.

“I strongly urge all involved to commit to peace,” Sigouin said.

Reaffirming his country's support to Guyana, Sigouin emphasised, "Canada remains committed to supporting the people of Guyana, our shared democratic principles, and the country's continued stability and prosperity."

EU Ambassador Rene van Nes extended condolences to Adriana Younge’s family and expressed “deep concern and sorrow” over the situation, urging citizens to remain calm and express their concerns through peaceful, non-violent means.

The EU Ambassador noted that the European Union remains committed to supporting the people of Guyana, our shared democratic principles, and the country's continued stability and prosperity.

British High Commissioner Jane Miller, in her statement, called for patience and trust in legal processes, while expressing sorry over Younge’s tragic death.

"The UK remains committed to supporting the people of Guyana, our shared democratic principles, and the country's continued stability and prosperity."

“The UK remains committed to supporting the people of Guyana, our shared democratic principles, and the country’s continued stability and prosperity.”

The series of messages come amid heightened tensions following Younge’s death, which has prompted widespread public outrage, candlelight vigils, and demonstrations — some of which have escalated into vandalism and clashes with law enforcement.

All four of the missions have reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and legal civic expression.

The government has called for calm and assured transparency in concerns raised by the grieving family.

Several foreign missions in Guyana temporarily closed their doors last week after a night of fiery protests erupted in response to public outrage over the April 28, 2025 autopsy results of Younge.

The most recent unrests erupted after 6 p.m. on Monday, last, just minutes after three foreign pathologists confirmed that the girl had died by drowning.