Gov’t moves to upgrade coastal wharfs

dredging at Ogle to begin soon, says Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha recently met with fishermen from Grove, Ogle, and Meadowbank to outline the government’s ongoing and planned infrastructural upgrades aimed at enhancing the fishing sector and supporting the livelihoods of fisherfolk along Guyana’s coast.

In a meeting held to foster open dialogue, Minister Mustapha reiterated the government’s strong commitment to improving facilities for the fishing community and ensuring the sector remains sustainable and productive.

One of the major announcements was that dredging works at the Ogle channel are set to begin in the coming days. The initiative—delivered in keeping with a promise made by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo—is expected to significantly improve navigability and safety for fishing vessels operating in the area.

Minister Mustapha also revealed that at the Meadowbank Wharf, a contractor has already been mobilized to remove a number of derelict and abandoned boats that currently pose risks to both safety and sanitation. The clean-up effort is designed to facilitate smoother operations and a healthier working environment for all users of the facility.

These upgrades form part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize Guyana’s fishing industry and enhance infrastructure that directly supports small- and medium-scale fisherfolk.