News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister Mustapha tours state-of-the-art hydroponic farm at Fort Wellington
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Monday visited the state-of-the-art AIEP hydroponic farm at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Monday visited the state-of-the-art AIEP hydroponic farm at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice

 

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Monday visited the state-of-the-art Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP)’s hydroponic farm located at Fort Wellington on the West Coast of Berbice, where he hailed the facility as a symbol of Guyana’s advancing agricultural transformation.

The AIEP hydroponic project, officially launched during the 2023 Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, aims to promote hi-tech, sustainable agriculture while encouraging youth involvement in agribusiness. The facility represents a critical component of the government’s broader push to modernise the agriculture sector and ensure food security through innovation.

During his visit, Minister Mustapha inspected ongoing preparatory works, including testing for Dutch buck—a leafy vegetable crop selected for the first phase of cultivation. The official plant transfer into the hydroponic system is set for Wednesday, which will also mark the start of system testing.

Minister Mustapha commended the project’s progress, describing it as a forward-thinking initiative that highlights the value of technology and public-private collaboration in agriculture. “This project demonstrates what’s possible when we combine technology, investment, and young talent to create a resilient agricultural sector,” he stated.

The AIEP hydroponic farm is poised to become a model for modern agriculture not only in Guyana but across the Caribbean. It will also serve as a training hub for emerging agri-entrepreneurs, and contribute significantly to national and regional food security efforts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.