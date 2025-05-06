Minister Mustapha tours state-of-the-art hydroponic farm at Fort Wellington

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Monday visited the state-of-the-art Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP)’s hydroponic farm located at Fort Wellington on the West Coast of Berbice, where he hailed the facility as a symbol of Guyana’s advancing agricultural transformation.

The AIEP hydroponic project, officially launched during the 2023 Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, aims to promote hi-tech, sustainable agriculture while encouraging youth involvement in agribusiness. The facility represents a critical component of the government’s broader push to modernise the agriculture sector and ensure food security through innovation.

During his visit, Minister Mustapha inspected ongoing preparatory works, including testing for Dutch buck—a leafy vegetable crop selected for the first phase of cultivation. The official plant transfer into the hydroponic system is set for Wednesday, which will also mark the start of system testing.

Minister Mustapha commended the project’s progress, describing it as a forward-thinking initiative that highlights the value of technology and public-private collaboration in agriculture. “This project demonstrates what’s possible when we combine technology, investment, and young talent to create a resilient agricultural sector,” he stated.

The AIEP hydroponic farm is poised to become a model for modern agriculture not only in Guyana but across the Caribbean. It will also serve as a training hub for emerging agri-entrepreneurs, and contribute significantly to national and regional food security efforts.