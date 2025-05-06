Highbury commemoration honours Arrival Day with tribute to unity, heritage, and nation-building

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

THE historic grounds of Highbury came alive with reflection, reverence, and renewed national pride as Guyanese gathered to commemorate Arrival Day, an occasion that marks the 187th anniversary of the arrival of the first East Indian indentured labourers in the then British Guiana.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha delivered the keynote address, urging all citizens to embrace the country’s rich cultural mosaic as a source of strength and unity.

Standing at the very site where two ships, the Whitby and Hesperus, docked on May 5, 1838, bringing 423 East Indian labourers to British Guiana, Minister Mustapha painted a vivid picture of sacrifice and resilience that has shaped the Guyana we know today.

“Arrival Day holds profound significance in our shared history,” he said, “as, on that day, we honour the diverse peoples who came to our shores and united to build the rich cultural heritage of Guyana.”

Beyond historical reflection, Mustapha used the occasion to celebrate the contributions of all ethnic groups that form the bedrock of Guyana’s diverse society. He emphasised that the arrival of different peoples, under both voluntary and involuntary circumstances, laid the foundation for a nation that now stands as a global model of cultural cohesion and inclusivity.

He paid solemn tribute to those who braved the perilous trans-Atlantic journey, the infamous Kala Pani, enduring oppression and hardship in their quest for a better future. “Let us take a moment to remember those who endured unimaginable hardships and stood firm against oppression,” Mustapha urged.

Highlighting the impact of each major ethnic group, the minister acknowledged the enduring contributions of the Amerindians in preserving traditional knowledge and environmental stewardship; the Afro-Guyanese community’s post-emancipation labour and leadership in the rice and sugar industries; the East Indian community’s role in agriculture, entrepreneurship, and academia; the Chinese community’s impact on infrastructure and business; and the Portuguese for their legacy in commerce, culture, and social service.

Minister Mustapha underscored that Guyana’s strength lies not in sameness but in its diversity, echoing President Irfaan Ali’s “One Guyana” vision. “Together, we must foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect,” he said. “Our differences are a source of strength, not division.”

He called on citizens to take collective responsibility in shaping a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Guyana. “Let us also commit to continuing to pool our efforts to develop a Guyana that we all desire to live in, where our motto ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ is alive every day.”

As Minister of Agriculture, Mustapha emphasised his ministry’s commitment to inclusive policy implementation and equitable development. “The Ministry of Agriculture will continue to discharge its mandate in a manner that supports the ‘One Guyana’ vision across the length and breadth of this country,” he said.

Closing on a heartfelt note, Minister Mustapha honoured the ancestors whose sweat and sacrifice created the very foundation of Guyana’s multicultural society. “Let today be a reminder that we are not just a collection of individuals; we are a united nation, bound by our shared history and the desire to build a better future for generations to come.”

Joining Minister Mustapha at the commemorative event were Minister with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud; High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. Amit Telang; Regional Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain; and Regional Executive Officer Narindra Persaud.

The celebration, hosted by the Berbice Indian Cultural Committee, featured cultural presentations and tributes to the rich legacy of East Indian arrival and the broader journey of nation-building in Guyana.

As the sun set over Highbury Village, the message rang clear: Guyana’s past is one of shared struggle, and its future must be one of united purpose.