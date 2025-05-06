News Archives
Gold miner nabbed with cannabis at Itaballi checkpoint
Pitamber Singh
Pitamber Singh

A 24-year-old gold miner from Albouystown, Georgetown, Pitamber Singh, was arrested on Sunday, May 2, 2025, after police at the Itaballi Checkpoint discovered 12 grams of suspected cannabis in his possession.
According to reports from Regional Division #7, the man was the lone passenger in a motorcar that was stopped and searched during a routine check at the Itaballi crossing.

During the search, police found a transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis on his person.
The suspect was immediately cautioned and arrested, while the narcotics were later weighed and amounted to 12 grams.

The gold miner is currently in police custody, and is expected to be charged as investigations continue.

