Two dead, one injured in Angoy’s Avenue stabbing incident

–police investigate suspected murder attempt

A SUNDAY night confrontation in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, has left two men dead and a woman nursing stab wounds as Regional Division #6 detectives probe what they are treating as a murder/attempted murder case.

The incident occurred around 22:30hrs on Sunday May 4, 2025, and claimed the lives of 52-year-old Leon Fordyce and Shawn LeFleur, both residents of Angoy’s Avenue. A third person, 44-year-old Angelisha Newyear, was injured during the violent encounter, and is currently hospitalised in stable condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that LeFleur, along with Neon DeJonge and another identifiable male known only as ‘Thunder’ or ‘Bristol’, became involved in a heated argument with Newyear. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from threats allegedly made to Newyear’s 26-year-old son, Gregory De Jonge.

During the altercation, Newyear sustained a stab wound to her abdomen, while Fordyce was reportedly struck in the head. Fordyce was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. LeFleur, who was also stabbed, was initially admitted to the same hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, May 5, while being transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police have since arrested Gregory De Jonge, who remains in custody as investigations continue. Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific roles of each person involved in the fracas, and efforts are ongoing to locate the man known as ‘Thunder’ or ‘Bristol’.

Regional Division #6 detectives are appealing to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.