Arrival Day is a ‘Journey that we must all remember’ – Min. Sukhai

Arrival Day serves as a reminder of the resilience of every ethnic group that came to Guyana, in different periods, under varying conditions.

This reminder was given by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, when she attended a grand Arrival Day celebration at the Oval in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

She echoed that “we are building a united country under the philosophy of His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali.”

That concept is called One Guyana “where everyone is recognised, a Guyana where everyone has a position, a Guyana where our contribution is welcomed, our participation is required, and where we all will benefit from our country and its resources.”

Minister Sukhai noted that none of our forefathers must be forgotten from the Africans who were forcefully brought to Guyana, enslaved and worked under inhumane conditions, to the Chinese indentured immigrants who also endured hardships.

The Amerindian affairs minister underscored that even though “we may have ethnic and religious differences, political persuasions, Guyanese have demonstrated that we are a diverse and united nation.”

Minister Sukhai pointed out that when Venezuela intensified its threat to Guyana’s Essequibo (a sovereign part of the country), Guyanese united and demonstrated their position under a common slogan, ‘Essequibo belongs to Guyana.’

Even during the observation of national holidays that birthed from religion like Christmas, Diwali and Phagwah, Guyanese celebrate together.

The impacting message that the minister left was regardless of a specific ethnicity arriving first or last, “it’s a journey which we must always remember, a journey which we must study, a journey which we must allow our young people to read about, to understand, so that the journey will tie them to a journey towards unity and prosperity.”

On May 5 each year Guyanese celebrate Arrival Day. It signifies the arrival of all six ethnicities that brought with them their cultures, dishes, dances, foods and religions that makes Guyana diverse. (DPI)