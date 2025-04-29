‘We confirmed the cause of death. Now, we must find out how it happened’

-Dr. Mc Cloggan calls for calm after autopsy confirms Adrianna Younge died by drowning

ENDOCRINOLOGIST Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan is calling for calm and restraint amid public outrage following the official autopsy findings that 11-year-old Adrianna Younge died by drowning.

Speaking during a Facebook Live broadcast on Monday night, Dr. Mc Cloggan, who acted on behalf of Younge’s family during the post-mortem examination hours before, urged protesters to desist from violence and allow the investigative process to proceed.

“I know the frustration is real, but burning down the country is not the answer,” Dr. Mc Cloggan said, appealing to citizens to avoid further unrest.

His comments came after protests erupted in Georgetown and other areas, with fires being lit on roadways, reports of private property damage, and the looting of businesses.

During his address, Dr. Mc Cloggan outlined that prior to the autopsy, he met with the three forensic pathologists—Dr. Glenn Rudner (New York), Dr. Gary Collins (Delaware), and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul (Barbados)—along with attorney-at-law Darren Wade and family members.

He stressed that while the cause of death was confirmed as drowning, there are still important unanswered questions about the manner and circumstances surrounding her death.

Dr. Mc Cloggan disclosed that he specifically asked the pathologists to determine the approximate time of death (e.g., whether she died at night or morning), which they said was not possible due to the body’s condition.

He also said he inquired about whether the water in her lungs came from a pool or a tap, which could not be determined due to chemical changes post-mortem.

Importantly, he stressed that there were no signs of sexual assault or major physical trauma, though he expressed personal concern over observed bruises on Younge’s forehead, arms, and knees.

Now, the focus, he said, must shift to determining how she drowned.

Dr. Mc Cloggan confirmed that toxicology samples have been collected and efforts are being made to engage independent investigators, possibly from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Scotland Yard, to probe the manner of her death.

“We confirmed the cause of death. Now, we must find out how it happened,” he said, adding that no local law enforcement bodies will be involved in this next phase at the family’s request.

Dr. Mc Cloggan also warned that continued violence could undermine the search for justice. He highlighted the dangerous situation at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday, where gunshots were heard nearby during the autopsy, endangering patients, including mothers in labour.

“Imagine a woman about to give birth having to listen to gunfire,” he said. “We have a beautiful country. Let us not destroy it in our anger.”

The doctor urged the public to support peaceful efforts to get justice for Adrianna and to respect the ongoing process to uncover the full truth behind her tragic death.