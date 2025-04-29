‘Peaceful protest hijacked for political, selfish motives’

–President Ali condemns destruction of public, private property, looting of businesses

–says persons will be prosecuted for wrongdoings

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday evening, condemned the destruction of public and private property, and other illicit actions that were committed by persons who exploited the peaceful protests in the name of justice for Adrianna Younge, to pursue political and selfish motives.

Guyanese, over the past view days, have been united in the call for justice after 11-year-old Younge’s body was found in a pool at the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo hours after she was first reported missing.

The peaceful demonstrations, however, attracted persons who exploited this stance to achieve their own objectives, the Head of State said.

“The peaceful protest was hijacked for a political and selfish motive, and that is unfortunate that persons would seek to profiteer, selfishly, on situations like these, hijacking what should be a peaceful process,” President Ali said during a press conference at State House.

He went on to say: “How can someone passing on a bike from what was sent to me, throwing some liquid on [persons], add or help the situation? How does dismantling vehicles and burning vehicles, burning the roadways, looting supermarkets and restaurants? How does that help the situation? Torching people’s cars. And those, political actors who have selfishly hijacked, who have selfishly hijacked this sad situation,” the Head of State said during a press conference at State House.

Members of the Joint Services were dispatched across the country to quell the situation, as videos and photos surfaced of persons committing various activities that are in contravention of the law.

“We respect and I would even go as far as to say we’ll protect every citizen’s right, and for a matter of fact, a right and a responsibility to peacefully demonstrate. That is part of what democracy is about. Peacefully demonstrate and air your concerns.

“But in those rights and responsibilities, if persons breach the law, there must be consequences, and there will be consequences. The Police have reported just before I came in here, a number of fires and roadways that are blocked in different regions, destruction of many property, private property, the

looting of businesses. I was just sent a number footages of businesses, restaurants, supermarkets that were looted, President Ali said.

The Head of State emphasised that the destruction of public infrastructure and private property, the burning of people’s vehicles, and inconveniencing others is not what Guyanese want to demonstrate as a people and as a nation.

“Your actions speak volumes, speak volumes about your love for this country, your patriotism, and your true motive,” he said.

The President emphasised that persons found culpable of breaking the laws will be prosecuted for their actions.

He, therefore, appealed to every Guyanese to let good sense prevail, noting: “I want to appeal again to all Guyanese, please desist, desist. There are already numerous images.”

Pointing to the genuine calls for justice and united stance, the President said: “Let this lesson of our ability to come together without prejudice be the rock that shape us, shapes our thinking, shape our peaceful existence. And shape our interaction with each other. This is not the time for a selfish drawn

source to cut away the fabric of our society and division, I have seen some very sad comments and posts, religious in nature, and it is sad. It is sad, but I have faith in the Guyanese people. I have a faith in our ability to do what is right for Guyana.

“And as president, under every circumstance. I will do what is right for Guyana. As a government, we will do what is right.”

This committed, he said, was evidenced, among other things, by the fulfilment of his promise for an independent investigation into the fatal shootings of two young Lindeners by police.

“In Linden, I promised an independent investigation, brought in the RSS. Those very persons were critical. The RSS [Regional Security System] came, did investigation, led to murder charges. We continued to reach out to those family. As I will continue to reach out to the family of Adrianna and many

other families that I reach out to daily who have gone through different degrees of pain,” President Ali said.

As was in the case in Linden, President Ali also called on Guyanese to continue to lift up the family of Younge in prayers, and to continue showing love and demonstrate love in prayers for the family.