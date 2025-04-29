Gov’t enforces new public-safety order following violent protests, looting

IN response to widespread violence, looting and destruction of properties across the country on Tuesday, the Government of Guyana has invoked the Public (Safety) Order 2025 to maintain law and order.

Published in the Official Gazette on April 29, 2025, the order was issued by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, under the authority of the Public Order Act (Cap. 16:03).

It restricts all public meetings, gatherings, and processions in every administrative region of Guyana between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

The restrictions were imposed “in the interest of good order and public safety,” following Monday night’s fiery protests that left parts of the East Bank corridor and other areas in chaos.

Roads were blocked with burning debris; businesses were vandalised, and several citizens were attacked during the unrest.

The violent demonstrations erupted after it was announced that 11-year-old Adrianna Younge died as a result of drowning, according to an official forensic autopsy.

The revelation sparked immediate, unlawful acts by groups who used the situation to engage in criminal behaviour.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has strongly condemned the lawlessness, warning that those involved will face the full force of the law.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has since issued multiple wanted bulletins for persons believed to have incited public terror.

The Public (Safety) Order empowers law enforcement to prevent unauthorised gatherings during the restricted hours, ensuring that the peace is preserved, and the rights and safety of law-abiding citizens are protected.