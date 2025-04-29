Suspect fatally shot during armed robbery pursuit – Police

The Guyana Police Force has reported that a suspect, identified as Orandy Samuel, was fatally shot during a robbery pursuit on Monday evening in Georgetown.

According to the police, at around 19:00 hrs on April 28, 2025, ranks on patrol responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Camp and Quamina Streets.

“Upon arrival, they observed four identifiable male suspects actively robbing a man, later identified as Shurlan Critchlow, a 43-year-old security guard. On seeing the police, the suspects fled in various directions along Camp and Quamina Streets.

“During the pursuit, one of the ranks observed one of the suspects draw a firearm from his waist and point it in his direction. In response, the rank, who was armed with his service weapon discharged one round at the suspect,” Police said in a release.

The police alleged that Samuel ran west along Quamina Street before collapsing onto the roadway.

A 9mm Ruger pistol bearing serial number TVK 99217, along with three matching rounds of ammunition, was recovered next to him, police reported.

The injured suspect was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where, according to the police, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. Investigations are ongoing.