President Ali, Bangladesh High Commissioner discuss human resources collaboration
His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali, accepted the Letters of Credence from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Non-Resident High Commissioner, HE Asad Alam Siam at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive. After the simple ceremony, President Ali held a brief meeting with the High Commissioner and emphasised the need to enhance bilateral co-operation. The President spoke of collaborating in the areas of human resources to meet the demands of expanding healthcare, agriculture, aquaculture, and marine sectors. Guyana and Bangladesh have shared cordial relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties on 24 March 1972 (OP)

