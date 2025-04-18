NGSA 2025 completed successfully, results expected by June 26 -Minister Manickchand

THE National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2025 concluded successfully on Thursday, despite challenging weather conditions, according to Education Minister Priya Manickchand.

Speaking at the close of the two-day secondary placement exams, the minister said results are expected on or before June 26, 2025. A total of 15,813 children were registered to write the examinations.

This publication understands that 15,497 children were present on the first day of the exams, marking the highest turnout recorded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 115 pupils with special education needs were also facilitated, while 91 pupils sat the exams in Spanish.

In a significant update on Thursday afternoon, Minister Manickchand highlighted that by September 2025, Guyana will have more high schools than ever before.

In the video, which was posted on the ministry’s Facebook page, she said that by mid-next year, the country will achieve universal secondary education.

“That means that children of secondary age are going to be able to access secondary schools to access the various subjects,” she stated.

She also noted the proud achievement of hosting the assessment before Easter for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister commended all stakeholders for ensuring the exams were conducted smoothly.

She credited the high turnout to several government-supported initiatives, including the school feeding programme in public schools, the distribution of stationery packages to every child in both public and private schools sitting the NGSA, and the provision of all required textbooks to students.

On the eve of the exams, Minister Manickchand highlighted the ministry’s continued efforts to reform the education sector. She reaffirmed that every secondary school in Guyana is being upgraded to provide quality learning.

She emphasised that children—regardless of which school they are placed at—will have access to a wide range of subjects and options for academic success.

This current cohort of NGSA students endured unprecedented challenges, having spent nearly two years learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the assessments were based on the Grade Five curriculum.

Candidates wrote four subjects: Mathematics, English, Science, and Social Studies. Each subject consists of two papers. Paper One contained multiple-choice questions, while Paper Two included essay-type or open-ended questions.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) leads the administration of the NGSA. CXC is responsible for preparing the examination, overseeing its administration, marking the scripts, performing quality checks, and doing reviews when requested.