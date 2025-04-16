‘This is about justice not charity’

–ERC Chairman says, maintains call for reparations

GUYANA’S demand for justice through reparations has been amplified on the international stage by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), which has powerfully underscored the enduring scars of slavery, exploitation and the far-reaching consequences of colonialism.

According to a press release, the ERC is participating in the United Nations Permanent Forum of People of African Descent (PFPAD4) at the UN Headquarters in New York, from April 14-17, 2025 and is being represented by Shaikh Moeenul Hack, Chairman of the ERC.

Commissioner Norris Witter, who was unanimously approved by the commission to attend the forum, opted out a few days before the opening.

Also present at the forum was ERC Commissioner Ras Khafra (Deon Dick) in his capacity as representative of the Guyana Rastafarian Council.

The chairman, in his address to the United Nations PFPAD4, said: “With a population comprising more than 30 per cent of people of African descent, Guyana continues to call for justice through reparations, justice as accountability for centuries of slavery, exploitation and the negative legacy of colonialism.”

He added to overcome the injustices, it must be acknowledged that “Reparations is also about recognition of the pain, the displacement and the generational trauma inflicted by slavery. It is also about healing and reconciliation, which form the foundation for lasting peace.”

Surrounding the chairman’s participation at the forum, the commission noted with great concern negative sentiments about his representation of the ERC.

The ERC clarified the distinction between the commission being represented and the commissioners being represented.

It must be noted that in 2023 and 2024, Commissioner Khafra was unanimously selected to represent the ERC and according to a release, in 2024, at the very last moment, Commissioner Khafra withdrew from representing the ERC and opted to represent the Guyana Rastafarian Council.

In 2025, the opportunity to attend the forum was provided to Commissioner Witter, to which there were no objections from any commissioner. On Thursday, April 10, after 20:00hrs Commissioner Witter withdrew his intention to attend and requested Commissioner Ras Khafra as his replacement.

It should be noted that travel to the forum was on April 13. Based on his current attendance, it appears that, at the time when Commissioner Witter redrew, Commissioner Khafra was already sponsored to attend the forum as a representative of the Guyana Rastafarian Council.

In addition, it would have necessitated a decision from the wider commission on the issue of replacement.

“The Commission wishes to state that it will not be distracted by the theatrics of persons seeking to cloud our vision and work. The ERC has consistently addressed complaints of all races and ethnicities in a fair and transparent manner, inclusive of African Guyanese,” the ERC said.

It further maintained that the commission has consistently prioritised African culture and issues by its participation in Emancipation observances, by providing trainings on diversity, equity and inclusion, by developing a Glossary of Terms to rid the use of derogatory terms that are used to describe African Guyanese and all other ethnic groups, among other initiatives.

The ERC further said: “The ERC strongly believes that to holistically address injustices such as reparations, the African community needs the support of all, regardless of ethnicity, to advocate for justice, for the crimes of slavery imposed on our ancestors of African descent.”

The Ethnic Relations Commission reiterated its call for reparations, as highlighted in the chairman’s remarks to the forum, where he said: “Let us use this moment to expand the support for reparations, underscoring that this is not about charity, it is about justice.”