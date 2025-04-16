GPHC affirms global best practices being employed for colonoscopies, other procedures

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has maintained its adherence to global best practices in the execution of colonoscopies and other procedures.

This was highlighted in a detailed response issued by the hospital following concerns raised in a recent letter to the editor published in the Stabroek News on April 14, 2025, titled, “I have questions about the GPHC following a recent colonoscopy examination minus anaesthesia.”

The hospital acknowledged the discomfort experienced by the patient and expressed gratitude for the feedback, emphasising its commitment to patient safety, comfort, and quality of care.

The GPHC clarified that while sedation is commonly used in many healthcare settings to enhance patient comfort during endoscopic procedures, the hospital currently performs some endoscopic and colonoscopic procedures without routine sedation.

This practice, the GPHC said, is primarily due to the high volume of cases and the need to ensure equitable access to essential services for all patients. Despite these constraints, the hospital maintains that patient safety and comfort remain top priorities.

For upper gastrointestinal endoscopies, the GPHC utilises local anaesthetics such as lignocaine sprays to minimise discomfort. Throughout all procedures, clinical teams closely monitor patients and sedation is selectively offered to those with higher anxiety, lower pain tolerance, or specific medical indications.

The hospital’s approach is guided by patient needs, available resources, and global best practices, with a commitment to expanding access to safe sedation options as capacity grows.

To further support patients, GPHC has implemented enhanced pre-procedure counselling to set expectations, employs skilled and patient-centred procedural techniques to reduce discomfort, and carefully selects the most appropriate method for each case.

The hospital is staffed by experienced gastroenterologists who adhere to best practices in all procedures.

Addressing concerns about equipment use, the GPHC categorically reassured the public that scopes are never shared between upper and lower endoscopic procedures. The hospital currently operates with eight dedicated scopes: three for upper GI procedures, three for colonoscopies, and two for bronchoscopies.

In 2024, the GPHC performed 13,857 surgical procedures across five categories, including 232 colonoscopies and 414 endoscopies in the Minor Operating Theatre, where such procedures are typically conducted.

The high demand for these services, the hospital noted, limits the feasibility of offering routine sedation to all patients.

GPHC expressed appreciation for public feedback, viewing it as essential to the ongoing review and improvement of its services.

The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe, effective, and compassionate care, and pledged to continue evolving its practices in line with both global standards and local realities.