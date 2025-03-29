News Archives
Education, Health Ministries partner with PAHO to enhance mental health awareness among students
THE Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), has convened a two-day Mental Health & Well-Being and School Health Peer Education Workshop at North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

According to a press release, this initiative seeks to promote healthy and active lifestyle practices while equipping adolescent students with essential life skills to support their overall well-being.
The workshop focuses on training students to lead education and awareness sessions among their peers, fostering a culture of mental health consciousness and self-care.

By empowering students to become advocates for mental well-being, the initiative aims to create supportive school environments where young people can openly discuss their mental health and access the necessary resources.

A key outcome of this initiative is to increase students’ capacity to understand and promote mental health while implementing a School Health Club to sustain wellness efforts in schools.
“This initiative reinforces the commitment of the Ministry of Education and its partners to ensuring that students not only excel academically but also develop the skills necessary for maintaining a balanced and healthy life,” the release stated.

