Leguan’s growth will be fuelled by clean, renewable power

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips recently visited Leguan Island to inspect the progress of the 600-kilowatt solar plant.

According to information from the Office of the Prime Minister, during the visit, he was briefed by engineers and contractors on the status of the project, which is expected to significantly enhance the island’s electricity supply, and support its long-term development.

The facility is designed to optimise efficiency, allowing Leguan to operate on solar and battery storage for designated hours, reducing reliance on traditional diesel-powered generators.

While addressing residents of Leguan, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the project’s transformative impact, referencing a similar initiative commissioned in Mahdia in 2024 that successfully powered the entire township through solar energy.

He said: “I want you to understand that what you’re having here is an increase in the power that will be available to you on your island; this will contribute to whatever growth is planned for this island in terms of industry, in terms of commercial growth, and in terms of tourism activity.”

Prime Minister Phillips also underscored that “the government is committed to supporting Leguan’s growth”, and will ensure that there is reliable and sustainable access to energy across the island.

He encouraged businesses and agricultural enterprises to capitalise on the increased power supply to promote economic development, and realise the island’s full potential.

Dr. Mahender Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), who accompanied the Prime Minister, in brief remarks outlined the facility’s key components, including solar panels for energy capture, inverters to convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), and transformers to regulate power distribution across the island.

Dr. Sharma noted that the system also features a 1,200-kilowatt battery energy storage unit, and that it is designed for a 20-year lifespan. He said that once operational, the facility is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by over 800 tonnes annually, supporting Guyana’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

Kesh Nandlall, Chief Elections Officer of Guyana Power and Light (GPL) noted that Leguan is currently operating at a 450-kilowatt peak demand from the 1,200 kilowatts of available energy, which is being generated using diesel engines. He added that with the addition of the 600-kilowatt solar farm, the island now has more than enough available energy.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the solar project, the government has also initiated a wind energy tender for a 0.5-megawatt wind power plant, demonstrating a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to renewable energy development.

The project, valued at approximately US$1.785 million, is financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and will be executed by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA). Digiflic Controls India Private Limited was awarded the contract to construct the solar farm. The facility is expected to become operational by the end of May 2025.