Police intercept vehicle with 27.2 kilos of cannabis on Soesdyke-Linden Highway
A ROUTINE patrol by ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division 4B led to a significant drug bust on Thursday.
The operation resulted in the discovery of 27.2 kilogrammes of cannabis, and the arrest of three individuals.

The incident unfolded around 23:00hrs along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway near Haurauni Village.
Police officers stopped a white Toyota Axio motorcar, bearing registration number PAJ 4254, which was heading westward. The vehicle was driven by Kerwin DosSantos, a 32-year-old resident of Freeman Street, La Penitence, Georgetown, who was its sole occupant.

While engaging DosSantos, the ranks noticed another white Toyota Allion motorcar (PAH 2633) parked approximately 200 yards behind the Axio. This second vehicle was driven by Akeda Gordon, a 34-year-old housewife from Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, accompanied by Kareem Gordon, a 27-year-old resident of Middle Road, La Penitence.

Upon questioning DosSantos, he confirmed that the two cars were travelling together. The officers then approached the Allion and requested to search it. During their inspection of the car’s trunk, they uncovered three large plastic parcels containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Both drivers and the passenger were informed of their offenses, cautioned, and arrested on site. The suspected narcotics were seized and later weighed at 27.2 kilogrammes. All three individuals—Kerwin DosSantos, Akeda Gordon, and Kareem Gordon—are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

This successful operation highlights the vigilance and dedication of Regional Division 4B ranks in combating narcotics trafficking along Guyana’s highways.

