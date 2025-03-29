Rupununi Miners Association, MNR, and GGMC extend support to Region Nine Villages

THE Rupununi Miners Association (RMA) Co-operative Society, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), has provided significant support to five villages in Region Nine, aimed at improving infrastructure and livelihoods.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, visited the villages this week, and engaged residents of Aishalton, Quiko, Awariwanau, Karaudarnau, and Shulinab. As part of their outreach, they also travelled to Parabara, a remote village in Deep South Rupununi.

This initiative is aligned with the RMA Co-operative Society’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), ensuring that communities benefit from financial and material assistance to address pressing needs.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, financial aid has been allocated to assist with vehicle and bridge repairs, enhancing connectivity and mobility in these communities. Additionally, four minibuses have been provided to four villages to facilitate transportation for residents and school children.

Other key contributions from the MNR, GGMC, and RMA Co-op Society include: An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to aid transportation in difficult terrain; Sports gear for local youth development; Support for upcoming rodeo activities across multiple villages; Crushers to assist in village infrastructural projects and other developmental commitments to support sustainable growth in the region.

Minister Bharrat emphasised that the efforts were part of a broader mission to ensure that communities in Deep South Rupununi benefit from economic opportunities arising from the natural resources sector.

By investing in infrastructure, transportation, and recreational facilities, the government and private sector stakeholders continue to support sustainable development and improved livelihoods for Indigenous communities in Region Nine.