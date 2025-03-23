Fruta Conquerors appoint Sampson

Gilbert as New Head Coach

FRUTA Conquerors Football Club has appointed Samson ‘Benaiah’ Gilbert as its new Head Coach. The club describes this move as “pivotal” in its pursuit of CONCACAF Club Licensing and enhanced player development.

The Executive Committee’s decision signals a clear ambition to elevate the club’s technical leadership to international standards. Gilbert, a long-serving figure within Fruta Conquerors, is seen as the ideal candidate to lead this new chapter.

“He has been an integral part of the club’s institution for many years, embodying its core values,” a club statement read, highlighting Gilbert’s deep understanding of the club’s philosophy and culture.

Gilbert’s credentials extend beyond his connection to Fruta Conquerors. As President of the Guyana Football Coaches Association, he is a respected figure in Guyanese football. His experience includes successful stints with Guyana’s national youth and senior teams, and he is renowned for his talent development and tactical acumen.

Club President Martin Massiah described the appointment as a “bold and necessary move” in the club’s ongoing transformation, particularly in their drive to meet CONCACAF Club Licensing standards.

“Appointing Coach Benaiah as Head Coach is a bold and necessary move in our transformation. He understands our DNA and brings the kind of structure, leadership, and technical depth that aligns with our vision for meeting and exceeding CONCACAF standards,” Massiah stated. “This is about building a world-class football institution right here in Tucville.”

Gilbert’s appointment is seen as a strategic step in modernising and professionalising all aspects of Fruta Conquerors, reflecting Massiah’s commitment to the club’s long-term development.

Under Gilbert’s leadership, the club believes that Fruta Conquerors will enter a “new era of discipline, strategy, and growth” both on and off the field. The focus will be on developing a strong foundation that meets the requirements of CONCACAF Club Licensing, ultimately aiming to elevate the club’s standing in regional football.