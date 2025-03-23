Kohli and Salt lead RCB to victory in IPL opener

VIRAT Kohli struck an unbeaten 59 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru comfortably beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing 175 to win, Kohli added 95 for the first wicket with England’s Phil Salt, who made 56 from 31 balls on a flat surface at Eden Gardens.

(Scores): Kolkata Knight Riders 174-8 (20 overs): Rahane 56 (31); K Pandya 3-29

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 177-3 (16.2 overs): Kohli 59* (36); Narine 1-27

RCB reached their target in 16.2 overs, as new captain Rajat Patidar contributed a superb 16-ball 34 and England’s Liam Livingstone hit the winning runs with two fours and a six in his 15 not out from five balls.

Kolkata made a flying start, reaching 107-1 inside 10 overs after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock fell for four in the first over, with Sunil Narine and captain Ajinkya Rahane adding 103 for the second wicket.

But a canny spell of 3-29 from spinner Krunal Pandya clawed back control as RCB chipped away with regular wickets through the middle overs.

Pandya crucially had Rahane dismissed for 56, and bowled Shreyas Iyer for six and Rinku Singh for 12.

He was supported by Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood, who missed the recent Champions Trophy with injury but delivered a miserly spell of 2-22.

Rahane admitted post-match his side were hoping to post a score in excess of 200 on such a good batting pitch, which was exemplified by RCB making light work of their chase and sending an early statement in their pursuit of a long-awaited first IPL title.

They reached the Eliminator in 2024 but were knocked out by Rajasthan Royals, while Kohli was the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 741 runs in 15 innings. (BBC Sport)