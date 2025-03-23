Shamar Apple is the best 15-year-old cricketer in Guyana

BORN June 2, 2009, Shamar Apple, an Orphan, has overcome several hurdles in his young life and is now the best 15-year- old wicketkeeper/batter in Guyana.

Last year in the Regional U-15 tournament in Antigua, Apple scored the most runs for Guyana.

He had a lot of success at the U-17 level, and many felt that the youngster who represents Transport Cricket Club in all divisions was unlucky not to be selected for the National U-17 team last year.

Apple grew up in a junkyard on Fourth Street in Albertown and was sent to an orphanage when he was 12- years old.

He lived with a family in Lamaha Springs before he was sent to the Child Protection Agency.

At 13, Apple escaped from the Orphanage and went to live with his aunt’s sister on the East Bank.

“She did not want me to play cricket, and I had to stay at home all the time.

Apple moved back to Seaforth Street in Campbellsville, where he lived as a baby. A room was built for him at the back of his Aunt’s home.

“I went back to live with my Aunty, who worked on a ship and knew I always liked cricket.

I would hit bricks with a piece of wood every time I was sent to the shop.

So, one day my Aunty saw me hitting the ball with a pipe. She told me to put on some clothes and took me to Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in Queenstown,” continued the talented young batter who soon after came to Transport Sports Club (TSC) in Thomas lands.

Apple made his Guyana U-15 debut last year in Antigua and said he tries to balance academics and cricket.

The lad attends St Winifred’s Secondary. He also went to Redeemer Primary school.

It is understood that the environment at St Winifred’s Secondary is not conducive to Apple’s development. Efforts are being made to get him to another School.

“Last year was a great year for me. Seeing what I had achieved brought tears to my eyes. It was like a dream come true.

My most memorable experience was when I played against

Jamaica in Antigua. That was the most heated match I had ever played,” stated Apple, who says that he practices every morning and sometimes at night with the ball hitting the wall.

Apple has scored three centuries at the U-17 level (two in the ongoing Mayor’s Cup 100 overs) and another in the DCB Inter-Association competition.

He finished as the leading run scorer for Georgetown, who won the tournament. This tournament is being used to select the Demerara U-17 team.

Young Apple was not always a wicketkeeper. According to his coach Shaun Massiah, the youngster came to the Transport Sports Club as a bowler.

“I did not like his bowling action; our regular wicketkeeper Shiloh (Adams) was unavailable, so I asked who else could keep.

Nobody answered, so I asked Shamar if he would do the job, and that’s how he started wicket-Keeping,” disclosed Massiah.

Apple revealed his teammate, off-spinner Myhiem Khan, also played a big role in him becoming a wicketkeeper.

Apple’s batting is well suited (even at his age) for ‘white ball’ cricket, and the gifted youth said he aims to play T20 cricket, and if selected for Test cricket, he would be available.

“My Favorite batter is Sherfane Rutherford…that’s what they call me… I bat just like him,” posited the very confident and garrulous young man.

Apple should be an automatic selection as Wicketkeeper- batter for Demerara in this year’s Inter-County U-17 tournament, which is tentatively set for March 26-29.

Apple enjoys sitting at home watching old cricket matches.

“My Aunty, Coach Massiah, Zynul Hack and his father are among those who have helped me so far.

My dream is …by God’s grace…is to perform well for my country in the future, said Apple.

So, I just want to see more talented players in Guyana go places in cricket and more cricket played in schools”, added the pugnacious left-handed Apple.

Apple’s hard life has made him mentally tough, and he exemplifies the saying that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

Apple is dedicated and committed to working hard on his game, and remains humble despite his success. He could be a future star and give his Aunt a comfortable life.