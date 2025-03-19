Persons enhance culinary skills

–Minister Hamilton emphasises sector’s role in economic growth, job creation

MINISTER of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, on Tuesday, visited participants of the Commercial Food Preparation training programme at the Eccles Culinary Centre, where he commended their dedication to developing essential culinary skills.

During his visit, Minister Hamilton engaged with the trainees, offering words of encouragement and emphasising the importance of the programme in preparing individuals for success in the food service industry.

He highlighted the culinary sector’s role in economic growth and job creation, stressing that such initiatives contribute significantly to Guyana’s workforce development.

“Your dedication to this training programme is commendable, and I encourage you all to complete it with the same enthusiasm you’ve shown so far,” Minister Hamilton stated. “By doing so, you are not only improving your own lives but also contributing to the broader development of our nation’s workforce.”

The Minister further urged the trainees to share their newly acquired knowledge with others in their communities, fostering a culture of learning and skill-sharing that can benefit more individuals.

As he concluded his visit, Minister Hamilton reaffirmed his commitment to skills development, expressing confidence in the transformative power of vocational training in empowering individuals and strengthening Guyana’s economy.