Sir Clive Lloyd joins One Communications as brand ambassador

SIR Clive Lloyd, the legendary Guyanese cricketer and celebrated former Captain of the West Indies Cricket team, has joined One Communications as an ambassador for the new brand.

According to a press release, widely regarded as the most successful captain in West Indies cricket history and a global icon, Sir Clive brings his legacy of excellence and unity to support the company’s vision for the region.

President of ATNI and CEO of One Communications, Damian Blackburn, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, describing Sir Clive as an extraordinary individual whose continued work and legacy represent bold innovative leadership that has inspired many people on and off the cricket field.

“Sir Clive has always embodied great sportsmanship while unifying the Caribbean through sport. His leadership on the global stage mirrors our mission at One Communications – to deliver world-class services that connect and empower communities. Just like Sir Clive built a team of exceptional talent during his captaincy, we are assembling the best team to redefine connectivity in the region,” Blackburn said.

Sir Clive captained the West Indies between 1974 and 1985 and made the team one of the most dominant Test-playing teams in the history of the game. He was also the first West Indian cricketer to earn 100 international caps.

His remarkable achievements were recognised in early 2020 when he was conferred with a Knighthood for his contributions to cricket; and again in July 2024 when he was conferred the prestigious Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC) at the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“There is no doubt that Sir Clive represents a strong global brand in his own identity, and we are not only privileged but also honoured that the good name, standards and reputation of Sir Clive Lloyd will be associated with the good things that you will be seeing from us at ONE in the coming months,” Blackburn added.

For his part, the legendary cricketer said, “I can’t think of a better thing to do than this partnership. I am impressed with the arrangements made and I hope the outcome is very fruitful. I didn’t think I’d be here for so long, I’m 80 years old, and to come back home to Guyana, I think I made the right decision. I wish One Communications great success: it’s a first-class company … I’m looking forward to helping them in any way possible and in turn help the community.”

As One Communications redefines connectivity in the region, this partnership with Sir Clive Lloyd reflects a shared vision of excellence and leadership.