Man sentenced to two years for extortion, fined $1.5M
Nandkishore Rup Jnr, called ‘Niron,’ will be spending the next two years in jail after being found guilty of extortion
NANDKISHORE Rup Jnr, called ‘Niron,’ of Lot 13434 Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was on Tuesday found guilty of using a computer to defraud a man of $1.5 million and in addition to a $1.5 million fine, he was sentenced to two years in jail.

Police in a press release said that Rup was arrested on March 11, 2024, for the offence of ‘Using a Computer System with Intent to Extort a Benefit from a Person’, committed on Troy Persaud, which occurred between February 27, 2024, and March 11, 2024, at Canal #1, West Bank Demerara.

According to the release, Rup is accused of using a computer system to intentionally extort $1.5 million from Persaud.

 

Investigations revealed that between 27th February and 11th March 2024, Rup contacted the virtual complaint via Facebook Messenger and demanded that the virtual complaint pay him the sum or that he will publish nude photographs and video of him and his wife on Facebook.

A report was made to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department H/Q and a sting operation was organised by the unit, which resulted in his arrest.

He appeared before Her Worship Ms. Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrate Court on May 8, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge in contravention of Section 19(4) of the Cyber Crime Act #18, Contrary to Section 19(5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act #18.

He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

 

“Earlier today (18th March 2025), Her Worship Ms. Rhondell Weever found the defendant (Nandkishore Rup) guilty of the offence and he was sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment for the said offence,” the police said.

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

