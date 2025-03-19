$100,000 cash grant now available for ‘beneficiaries’ of deceased registrants

BENEFICIARIES of individuals who were eligible for the $100,000 cash grant but passed away before receiving the funds can now claim the grant on behalf of the deceased.

In a move to ensure that the deceased registrants’ estates receive the assistance, eligible beneficiaries or executors can collect the funds without needing letters of administration or probate, as long as they meet specific documentation requirements, the Government of Guyana said in an advisory on Tuesday.

CLAIM PROCESS FOR INTESTATE BENEFICIARIES

For registrants who died without leaving a will (intestate), the surviving spouse, children, or other heirs are qualified to receive the grant. The process requires the following documents:

•⁠ Death certificate of the deceased registrant:

•⁠ ⁠One valid form of national identification (ID Card or Passport) of the deceased registrant and of the person seeking to receive the cash grant on behalf of the estate of the deceased;

•⁠ ⁠In cases where the person is a surviving spouse, evidence establishing the relationship with the deceased registrant, e.g. a marriage certificate or other evidence to support a common-law union, as the case may be; and

•⁠ ⁠In cases where the person is a child of the deceased or other heir on intestacy, evidence establishing the relationship with the deceased registrant e.g. birth certificate.

GRANT DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS AND DATES

The cash grants will be available for collection at various locations:

• Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in villages

• Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) in regions without NDCs

• National Gymnasium in Georgetown, beginning Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The distribution exercise will run until March 31, 2025, with locations open to the public from 9:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs, Monday to Friday (excluding holidays).