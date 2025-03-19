US$3.3M contract signed to advance implementation of E-Health records system

TO facilitate the development of a comprehensive healthcare information network, the Ministry of Health executed a US$3.3 million contract with RioMed Limited of the United Kingdom on Tuesday for the implementation of a national electronic health record system.

The contract was signed at the Ministry of Health’s boardroom during which it was noted that the contract seeks to develop and implement the E-Health records system in an initial stage at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and all its satellite clinics.

While the duration of the contract is set for 18 months, officials disclosed that a “big bang” approach is not being taken in this regard and as such, deliverables will be realised before the end of that time frame.

This is reportedly the first phase of the programme and upon completion, other phases are expected to be embarked upon as the intention is to have the E-HR system cover all facilities across Guyana.

Delivering remarks during the signing ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, stated that significant work has been done to arrive at this point of signing the contract.

To this end, he highlighted the establishment and implementation of legislation to cater for moving towards the use of technology and ensure data security.

One such piece of legislation passed by the parliament and enacted was the Data Protection Act which is aimed at preventing the misuse and theft of data and further the protection of the personal data of Guyanese.

“Now that you’re putting people’s data in this electronic format, people can try to breach the system and if there’s a breach, we want to make sure that when we catch you that there will be a suitable punishment,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he disclosed that if an individual is to breach information, the minimum fine starts at $20 million Guyana dollars, while if a corporate entity is involved, the starting fine is $100 million.

“So that’s how serious we are about people’s data confidentiality that we wanted to make sure that its quite high and we hope that that would be a deterrent to people,” he added.

Speaking of what the intention is for the long run, Minister Anthony stated that the intention is for citizens to have a unique identifier and when they enter the public health system they can use same to access their health records and thus reduce waiting times at public health institutions.

Dr Anthony added, “We want to get to a point in the future where you would use your smart app on your phone and you’ll be able to make an appointment to come in and see your doctor and when you get there, you use your phone, swipe it and your records are there and as you are seeing all of that would be in the system.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran of the GPHC, where this phase will be rolled out, stated that the signing signifies more than just a business agreement but also represents the government’s commitment to embracing technological advancements.

Rambarran added that the implementation of this E-HR system will enable the hospital to transition from a traditional paper-based process to a streamlined digital solution that empowers clinicians, improves spatial output and enhances the overall experience for everyone.

As it is currently, the GPHC, he said, has various clinics and specialties which have separate record systems and as such they recognise the importance and efficiency that this move will bring to operations.

The current system, he said, has its challenges, which sometimes result in polypharmacy, and repetition of diagnostic tests, among other things which he noted, further lengthens the time it takes to treat patients.

With the new E-HR Rambarran said that it will be integrated at all clinics and as such physicians will be able to see who are managing the patients across the clinics and as such there can be more communication and a better approach on a multidisciplinary level for managing the patients.

Also speaking at the signing was Managing director of RioMed Limited, Mario Mohammed, who indicated that the company’s main aim is to improve quality, safety and efficiency by which healthcare is delivered in Guyana.

The implementation of the system, he added, would ensure equitable access to health services across the country, and will give patients access to their records securely via their own devices.

Also present at the signing was IDB country representative, Lorena Solorzano Salazar with which the government is partnering with for the rollout of the programme, along with the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller.