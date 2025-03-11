‘Our dedication to improving your lives is undeniable’

–President Ali tells Guyanese; outlines PPP/C’s commitment to delivering support services, remaining accessible, and empowering vulnerable communities

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has emphasised the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s unwavering focus on providing vital support services, improving accessibility and maintaining its enduring “fighting” spirit for the nation’s welfare.

During an impromptu meeting at Hague, West Coast Demerara, Region Three, President Ali stressed that unlike past PNCR/APNU/AFC administrations, his government is committed to fighting for the people.

He took aim at the oppositions’ political tactics of preying on the vulnerabilities of citizens.

Dr Ali highlighted the parties’ long history of targetting vulnerable communities and preying on people’s needs with empty promises.

“The APNU+AFC describes it as soft target… They believe that you can be easily influenced by them. Look historically, when the PNC- reform, the justice for all parties…they play on people’s vulnerabilities,” the Head of State said.

He outlined several initiatives designed to improve the standard of living for citizens, including increased old-age pensions, enhanced cash grants for children and the expansion of healthcare, roads, and infrastructure.

“Every right-thinking person, every person with a conscience, would know that every time the People’s Progressive Party is in government, we are the ones who fight on behalf of all of you,” he added, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to improving the lives of all Guyanese, especially in rural areas.

The President also highlighted the accessibility of his government, emphasising that citizens can easily reach out and voice their concerns.

Dr Ali said: “It’s about accessibility. You can reach us anytime. You can tell us what you want. You can tell us how you feel. It’s okay, because that is what we are there for,”

He also criticised the previous APNU+AFC administration for failing to support farmers, highlighting their actions that burdened the agricultural sector.

“The same people who imposed VAT on fertiliser, VAT on agrochemicals and increased costs on agricultural machinery rentals and D&I charges, never provided any cash transfers to rice farmers or any other farmers,” he said, underscoring the differences between his government’s approach and the opposition’s record.

During the lengthy engagement, President Ali drew a clear distinction between the PPP’s ongoing commitment to social development and the political tactics of the APNU+AFC, which, according to him, seeks to manipulate and mislead the public with promises they fail to deliver.

He revealed that the government is actively engaging with partners from the Middle East to unlock potential markets for Guyana’s rice.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the government has already made a commitment to invest in a fertiliser plant with the goal of supporting farmers countrywide.

“We want to invest in a fertiliser plant so that we’ll bring down the cost of fertiliser for the farmers. So, there are better days far ahead of you when you will get cheaper fertiliser made right here in Guyana,” President Ali told the large gathering as he outlined massive plans to not only boost agricultural production, but also create a sustainable landscape for rice farmers and every other agricultural stakeholder.

He added: “We also have to invest more here, so that we had to have more value-added production from the rice. With the cost of electricity coming down, you have to have more rice-based products, cereals and all of these things that is [sic] important.”

He further announced a series of interventions for residents of Hague Backlands.

President Ali disclosed that the government is ready to collaborate with farmers to launch a shade house project aimed at boosting the production of high-value crops. This initiative is designed to generate additional income for many families, with proposed crops including tomatoes, sweet peppers, and celery.

In addition to this, two acres of land will be cleared and empoldered to support small-scale farmers.