Guyana Digital School introduced to Region Two

-Minister Manickchand says students will be exposed to a well-rounded academic experience, educational gaps will be bridged

-MoE records 2, 400 registrants since launch of initiative

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Monday unveiled the Guyana Digital School at Abram Zuil Secondary School, introducing the transformative online learning platform to Region Two students who are preparing for the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

During her address, Minister Manickchand emphasised that the Guyana Digital School adopts a holistic four-quadrant approach, integrating technology, content, engagement, and hands-on experiences to enhance students’ learning.

She noted that this method goes beyond traditional education, ensuring a well-rounded academic experience.

The platform is specifically designed for Grades 10 and 11 students, providing them with access to CSEC learning materials to support their studies.

Minister Manickchand highlighted that this initiative aligns with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision of equalising education access, ensuring that all students—regardless of their financial background—receive high-quality lessons without the need for costly private tutoring.

She also stressed the importance of bridging educational gaps, particularly for students in remote areas who may have limited access to extra lessons.

Students can register for the programme through the link: https://www.digitalschool.moe.edu.gy/.

The launch was met with great enthusiasm, as students expressed their excitement about the new platform. Many described it as fun, interactive, and easy to use, noting that it will help them to better prepare for the various examinations while making learning more engaging. Several students shared their optimism, stating that the Guyana Digital School will give them a sense of independence in their studies and allow them to learn at their own pace.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, expressed her appreciation for the initiative, emphasising that in today’s technology-driven world, it is crucial for students to stay updated with modern learning methods.

She commended the Ministry of Education (MoE) and His Excellency, President Ali, for their commitment to advancing digital education.

The event was also attended by Member of Parliament, Nandranie Coonjah, and Professor Jacob Opadeyi, Head of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

2, 400 AND COUNTING

The MoE announced on Monday evening that a total of 2, 400 students have registered since the launch of the initiative.

The release said that the minister’s visit to Abram Zuil Secondary School follows previous engagements at St. Rose’s High School and North Ruimveldt Multilateral School, where students were also encouraged to register for the platform. “With these visits, the total number of registrants has now reached 2,400 demonstrating a growing interest in digital education,” the release said emphasising that the initiative which aims to transform education through technology, has seen enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and parents alike.

It was noted that the Ministry of Education remains committed to expanding the reach of the Guyana Digital School, ensuring that more students across the country have access to innovative learning tools that will enhance their academic performance.

”As registration continues, more schools will be engaged to ensure that every child in Guyana has the opportunity to benefit from this digital revolution in education,” the release added.