Guyana hosts strategic defence course to strengthen regional security
Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS (seated at centre) flanked by Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana, Judy Omasan Kpogho and senior officers and officials, at the commencement of the Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context Course 2025

A MAJOR milestone in regional security and defence co-operation was marked on Wednesday with the official commencement of the Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context Course 2025.
The prestigious course, held at the Roraima Duke Lodge in Georgetown, brings together government representatives, members of the joint services, and security experts from various industries for high-level discussions on contemporary security challenges.
The event underscores the critical importance of strategic defence management in an era of evolving security threats. During the opening ceremony, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, and the Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana, Judy Omasan Kpogho, highlighted the necessity of comprehensive security strategies and adaptive leadership to ensure national and regional stability.

Designed to deepen participants’ understanding of defence management within a broader security framework, the course will feature discussions on global security trends, defence policy formulation, crisis response, and inter-agency co-operation.
Experts from the United Kingdom and other international security institutions will facilitate sessions, offering valuable insights into effective defence planning and strategic decision-making.

Guyana’s hosting of this esteemed course reaffirms its commitment to strengthening defence capabilities and fostering enhanced regional security co-operation. The knowledge and expertise gained from this initiative will contribute to improved security governance and promote greater collaboration across the Caribbean and beyond.

