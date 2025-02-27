Minister Parag engages Number 51 Good Hope NDC on new government service initiatives

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, met with councillors of the Number 51 Good Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Wednesday to discuss the establishment of a Help Desk and the implementation of the Single Window System.

During the engagement, Minister Parag emphasised that the Help Desk will serve as a critical resource for residents, offering essential support, answering queries, and providing guidance on various governmental matters. Additionally, she highlighted the Single Window System as a major step toward streamlining application processes for government services, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.

The initiatives are part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance accessibility and improve the effectiveness of public services for residents. Minister Parag reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to strengthening local governance and facilitating more responsive and citizen-friendly service mechanisms.

Also in attendance at the outreach were Region Six Chairman, David Armogan, Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, and Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud, who expressed their support for the new measures and discussed their potential impact on the local community.

The government continues to prioritise modernisation and efficiency in service delivery, ensuring that residents benefit from improved administrative processes and enhanced engagement with local authorities.