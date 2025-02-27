News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister Parag engages Number 51 Good Hope NDC on new government service initiatives
During the engagement, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag emphasised that the Help Desk will serve as a critical resource for residents, offering essential support, answering queries, and providing guidance on various governmental matters
During the engagement, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag emphasised that the Help Desk will serve as a critical resource for residents, offering essential support, answering queries, and providing guidance on various governmental matters

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, met with councillors of the Number 51 Good Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Wednesday to discuss the establishment of a Help Desk and the implementation of the Single Window System.
During the engagement, Minister Parag emphasised that the Help Desk will serve as a critical resource for residents, offering essential support, answering queries, and providing guidance on various governmental matters. Additionally, she highlighted the Single Window System as a major step toward streamlining application processes for government services, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.

The initiatives are part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance accessibility and improve the effectiveness of public services for residents. Minister Parag reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to strengthening local governance and facilitating more responsive and citizen-friendly service mechanisms.

Also in attendance at the outreach were Region Six Chairman, David Armogan, Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, and Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud, who expressed their support for the new measures and discussed their potential impact on the local community.
The government continues to prioritise modernisation and efficiency in service delivery, ensuring that residents benefit from improved administrative processes and enhanced engagement with local authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.