ERC resumes school awareness campaigns to promote harmony

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has recommenced its school awareness and education campaigns as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering harmony through education. On Tuesday, a dedicated team from the ERC’s Public Education & Awareness Unit (PEAU) engaged with students at three institutions: Soesdyke Secondary School, St. Mary’s Primary School, and Supply Primary School.

During these sessions, the ERC focused on promoting respect, tolerance, and the celebration of diversity among students. The presentations included interactive question-and-answer segments that provided valuable insights into the ERC’s role and responsibilities in promoting ethnic harmony in Guyana. To further enhance understanding, the team distributed informational materials such as posters and brochures.

The ERC aims to empower students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become ambassadors for harmonious relations in the future. By instilling values of respect and tolerance at a young age, the Commission hopes to nurture a generation that actively contributes to fostering a cohesive society.

The Ethnic Relations Commission is a constitutional body established by the Constitution (Amendment) (No.2) Act No. 11 of 2000, amending Article 212 D of the Constitution to provide for its establishment. The Commission was recently reconstituted with the swearing-in of ten new Commissioners in March 2023 by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Earlier this month, on February 12th, ERC representatives engaged with students at Plaisance Secondary School, Plaisance Primary School, and Montrose Primary School on the East Coast Demerara as part of their enhanced public awareness efforts. These initiatives come in response to a series of incidents of racism and discrimination among Guyanese, underscoring the importance of the ERC’s mission to promote understanding and harmony within the nation.

Through these educational campaigns, the ERC is taking proactive steps to address social issues and encourage a more inclusive and respectful society, aiming to foster lasting change in the attitudes and behaviours of young people across Guyana.