Businessman remanded for alleged murder of reputed wife

A 32-year-old businessman, Marlan Da Silva, has been remanded to prison for the alleged brutal murder of his reputed wife, Kenesha Vaughn, 27, with whom he shared a toddler son.

Da Silva appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The court heard that on February 22, 2025, Da Silva allegedly shot and killed Vaughn at their home in Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD). He is being represented by attorneys Sanjeev Datadin, Latchmie Rahamat, and Everton Singh-Lammy. The matter has been adjourned to March 21, 2025.

According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred shortly after Da Silva returned home on Saturday after spending time drinking and socialising with friends at a popular city hangout. Vaughn had reportedly called him earlier that day, urging him to come home, which reportedly irritated him.

Upon his arrival, an argument ensued between the couple. During the confrontation, Da Silva reportedly slapped Vaughn, who in turn grabbed a knife and advanced toward him. In response, Da Silva drew his licensed firearm and fired multiple shots at her, striking her several times. She collapsed immediately.

Da Silva subsequently contacted the police, who arrived at the scene and transported Vaughn to the Diamond Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. Investigators recovered four 9mm shell casings and three suspected projectiles at the crime scene. A post-mortem revealed that Vaughn sustained 12 gunshot wounds.

At the time of the shooting, Da Silva was reportedly intoxicated. A breathalyser test confirmed that his blood-alcohol content was 83 per cent, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 35 per cent.

The police disclosed that the couple had been together for approximately four years. The case is now set for further hearings as Da Silva remains in custody pending trial.