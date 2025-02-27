Boosting law enforcement: PSC promotes over 600 police ranks

eight new assistant commissioners appointed

THE Police Service Commission has announced a series of promotions within the Guyana Police Force, effective January 1st, 2025 with the advancement of over 600 plus ranks within the structure. The release of the long-awaited promotion list on Wednesday ushers in a new phase for the organisation.

The timing of the latest promotion list is of considerable significance, as it coincides with the opening of the annual Police Officers’ Conference at Eve Leary on Wednesday.

The Commander-in-Chief, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, gave addresses to the assembled GPF ranks.

Senior Superintendent M. Singh, D. Moore, K. Mandall, M. Kingston, S. Bacchus, A. Das, R. Rose, and W/Superintendent C. Fraser will be elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

In the Senior Superintendent ranks, R. Kishun, S. Telford, P. Narine, M. Ceasar, M. Singh, K. Ramana, B. Persaud, S. Shivbarran, C. Singh, N. Kendall, D. Lowenfield, S. Herbert, L. Withrite, and K. Das will be promoted.

Further promotions to Superintendent include Deputy Superintendents A. Austin, M. Ally, O. Arjune, E. Baird, J. Prince, R. Ali, J. Tappin, J. Dufu, C. Duncan, and W. De Hearte, along with Assistant Superintendents R. Sarrabo, R. Clarke, R. Nedd, D. Fraser, D. Handy, and M. Jagnanan. These promotions reflect the Commission’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and recognise leadership within the Police Force.

Addressing ranks at the opening of the Guyana Police Force’s Annual Officers’ Conference, President Dr. Irfaan Ali emphasised the Police’s responsibility to serve and protect the country and its people.

He underscored the importance of upholding the law, stating that every citizen must adhere to, respect, and honour it.

Dr. Ali also stressed the need for officers to be approachable, ensuring that people feel comfortable seeking their assistance.

He urged that the Police uniform should be seen as a symbol of safety and compassion, rather than fear.

Highlighting critical issues such as domestic violence, child safety, and protection, the President noted that addressing these matters requires a specialised approach and skillset.

To this end, he emphasised the need for continuous development within the Force, enabling officers to handle these challenges effectively. He further expressed the vision of elevating Police ranks to view themselves as professional experts in their respective fields.