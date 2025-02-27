GECOM’s electoral machinery ‘most excellent’

–withstood five months of harsh scrutiny while APNU+AFC tried to subvert will of Guyanese

THE electoral process administered by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is “most excellent,” Chairman of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lennox Shuman has said.

Shuman, in a letter to the Chairperson of GECOM, retired judge Justice Claudette Singh, expressed his confidence in the electoral process, citing the process’ survival of the hardest period of scrutiny when its systems were tested as the APNU+AFC attempted to subvert the will of Guyanese in 2020.

“In 2020, for a small nation, Guyana set a world record for the declaration of the results of the General and Regional Elections 2020. The elections were observed by some of the most diverse and robust observer missions ever convened to observe Guyana’s elections who all expressed satisfaction with the conduct of elections supported by statements that they see the elections as free, fair, transparent, and valid.

“After the conduct of elections, the most obstinate APNU+AFC attempted for five excruciating months through threats, intimidation, interruption of recount, and litigation against all and sundry to hijack the will of the people. Even after numerous court battles, and court rulings, others attempted to reinterpret the laws that would have furthered that specific agenda of the APNU+AFC,” he said in the letter which was seen by this publication.

The people, in 2020, went to the polls and peacefully gave a mandate to the PPP/C to govern. But, after casting their votes, Guyanese had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the PPP/C received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

“That the electoral process withstood the harshest scrutiny throughout proves that the electoral machinery as administered by the Guyana Elections Commission is most excellent,” Shuman said.

The LJP Chairman related that this was further supplemented by legislation tabled by the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, and passed in Parliament with the LJP’s support to ensure that anyone attempting to divert, subvert, or hijack the will of the people would now be met with stronger and harsher penalties.

“I communicated to CEO Persaud that against this backdrop, the LJP expresses its utmost confidence in the electoral process and the Commission’s readiness to execute General and Regional Elections 2025.

“The LIP also wishes to express our confidence in your continued stewardship of the Commission and look forward to the successful conduct of the 2025 Elections,” Shuman said.

GECOM has since affirmed that it will ensure the safeguards and integrity of its processes in the conduct of elections that will guarantee public confidence in a system that is free, fair, transparent and credible.