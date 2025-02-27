National Ramadan Village to strengthen community bonds during Ramadan – Imam Khan

opens to the public today

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), and the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) are collaborating with the Government of Guyana to launch the National Ramadan Village 2025, with an opening ceremony scheduled for today (Thursday, February 27, 2025) at 16:30 hours on the lawns of MYO, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

This initiative is set to foster community engagement and enhance the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Halim Khan of Meten Meer Zorg (East) Masjid is a strong proponent of the National Ramadan Village, emphasising that it serves as an additional facility to enrich the spiritual experience during Ramadan rather than replacing existing mosques.

“This village will create a welcoming social environment where Muslim families can come together to congregate, listen to informative presentations, and motivate one another while enjoying the blessings of this holy month,” Imam Khan explained.

The National Ramadan Village aims to provide a space for families to connect and engage in meaningful activities.

Khan explained that attendees can look forward to various booths showcasing local and international cuisine, along with opportunities to learn about Islam, explore literature, and experience cultural fashion. This initiative is designed to strengthen community bonds and promote understanding of Islamic teachings, making it an essential aspect of Ramadan celebrations.

As the holy month approaches, Imam Khan and the members of Meten Meer Zorg (East) Masjid are eager to invite the community to partake in this unique experience. “We believe that the National Ramadan Village will be an enriching addition to our community, allowing us to come together as one family, share our faith, and celebrate our shared values,” he said.

The launch of the National Ramadan Village 2025 signifies a commitment to enhancing the observance of Ramadan in Guyana, encouraging families to engage with one another and fostering a spirit of unity and harmony. Imam Khan encourages all members of the community, regardless of their background, to join in this initiative and celebrate the essence of Ramadan together.

“Just as the ‘One Guyana’ initiative under President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his government encourages co-operation and understanding across diverse communities, the National Ramadan Village aims to break down barriers and foster a spirit of togetherness during this holy month,” Imam Khan stated. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the essence of Ramadan and building a stronger, more united community. Islam stands for peace and unity under one brotherhood and the Ramadan village will make us understand that even more. It demonstrates that there is no difference in the colour of anyone’s skin, but it all depends on piety within.”