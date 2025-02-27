Proactive policing needed to address gang violence in schools –President Ali

EMPHASISING the growing concern of gang violence in schools, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, urged the Guyana Police Force to take proactive measures to prevent its escalation.

Addressing the gathered officers, at the opening ceremony of the annual officers’ conference, the President highlighted the need for a comprehensive, forward-thinking approach to tackling the issue.

“We are dealing with a big issue now… the issue of gang violence in schools is a massive problem. We must nip this in the bud,” President Ali asserted.

He pointed out that such violence is often the result of deep-rooted societal, familial, and individual failures that are manifested in the broader system.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that traditional policing methods may not be sufficient to confront these emerging challenges.

“While traditional policing may not prioritise this, it is something that the Guyana Police Force should look at.”

“You will have a big problem in the future if you don’t look at this,” he added.

Ali further expanded on the responsibilities of the police, noting that their role goes beyond simply addressing crime.

The President made it clear that these objectives should guide the force in its approach to maintaining societal stability and ensuring public safety.

He further underscored the urgent need for strategic, collaborative efforts to address gang violence and other social issues, calling on the Guyana Police Force to prioritise long-term solutions and community engagement to build a safer future for all citizens.