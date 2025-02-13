President Ali opens $94.7M Exceptional Learners Centre in Region Two

empowering special needs students

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali officially opened the Exceptional Learners Centre, also known as the Special Education Needs (SEN) Unit, in Region Two on Wednesday. The centre, constructed at a cost of $94.7 million, is funded by the Government of Guyana through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and executed by local contractor Builder’s Engineering & Architectural Consultancy.

The BNTF, a grant-funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), aims to reduce poverty by addressing inequitable access to quality education, particularly for children with special needs.

President Ali emphasised the government’s commitment to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for learners with disabilities. He recognised the dedication of parents to their children’s education and assured them that their challenges have been heard.

The Head of State said education was a powerful tool to eradicate poverty, and, as such, investments were being made to ensure every child has easier access and fundamental rights to learning in a supportive environment.

He stressed that special education requires dedicated individuals and praised the teachers at the centre.

“We are on a mission to train graduates free of cost, an investment we are making but special needs require special people; the intake is not as wide as for other teachers because special needs teachers must be a manifestation of love, and this is exceptional” he said.

President Ali commended all special education teachers and highlighted the government’s broader education expansion efforts, including revolutionising the sector with the necessary resources.

The President also announced the upcoming launch of the Guyana Digital School, which will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance learning capabilities and meet students’ diverse needs.

“As you can see, we are creating an environment to enable learning at every level, remedial learning will also be addressed through the Guyana Digital School. We have to maximise the output so we can integrate health services for these children” he said.

The Exceptional Learners Centre, he added, will serve as a centre of hope, addressing not just education but also mental health support. The Ministry of Education has already introduced Guidance Counsellors in schools to provide emotional and psychological support.

Beyond infrastructure, President Ali emphasised a holistic approach to special education, noting that every administrative region will have a dedicated special needs centre. He revealed that a new centre is under construction in Cummings Lodge, with another planned for Region Three, demonstrating the government’s continued investment in inclusive education.

“Giving every citizen an opportunity this is key. When we look at Region Two, in the last four years, $6.7 billion was spent on education in this region alone” he said.

President Ali highlighted the direct impact of these investments, stating that they are already evident in the performance of students across the country. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every school meets a national minimum standard, including access to recreation, learning aids, and technology.

Dr. Keon Cheong, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Special Education Needs), emphasised the importance of early intervention for students with intellectual disabilities.

Cheong said education is a fundamental right, and these Exceptional Learners Centres are lifelines for children who have been excluded in the past. The centre accommodates 30 learners and is designed to provide individualised support beyond physical disabilities, incorporating a specialised curriculum and trained teachers.

The programme also includes speech therapy for students who have been officially diagnosed with speech impairments.

Caribbean Development Bank President, Daniel Best, described the centre’s opening as a significant milestone in promoting inclusive and equitable education.

The project, he said, represents the essence of why the Caribbean Development Bank exists in an effort to transform lives through education. The location was strategically selected to be near recreational facilities and government services, ensuring accessibility for learners, Best said.

He called the centre as sanctuary of hope, ensuring that children with special needs receive the education and support they deserve.

Regional Education Officer, Shondelle Hercules, expressed pride in the centre’s role in promoting inclusivity and diversity.

The school caters to 10 out of 13 categories of Special Needs Learners in the region, with plans to expand services to accommodate the remaining categories. Continuous teacher training and curriculum enhancements will ensure the centre meets evolving educational needs.

The centre officially opened on March 4, 2024. Learners are placed into appropriate classrooms based on their specific learning needs, including autism, intellectual disabilities, and speech impairments.

Activities at the centre include Art & painting sessions, Music & storytelling, Yoga & Social Studies, Mathematics & Science, Language & reading development.

Since its opening, parents have been highly cooperative, and teachers continue to assess and support students based on their individual abilities.

The Exceptional Learners Centre stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that no child is left behind in Guyana’s educational journey.