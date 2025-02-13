Guyana’s investments to build resilient food production chain ‘not isolated’

–President Ali says, highlights broader strategy to safeguard country against global food shortages, shocks

TO create a sustainable and resilient food production chain, the government of Guyana is investing heavily in areas like agro-processing, hydroponics, and cutting-edge agricultural technologies.

And according to the country’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, these investments are not isolated but are a part of a broader strategy to safeguard the country against global food shortages and shocks.

President Ali highlighted the critical importance of these investments, noting, “All of this is not only to create local opportunity but also to respond to global challenges.” With global disruptions on the horizon, particularly in food commodity supplies, he stressed the need to fortify Guyana’s food production systems to cope with external shocks.

“There is a very high possibility that grains and important commodities, food commodity will suffer from a different degree of shock this year and some projection into next year, that would definitely affect, first of all, production supply, especially in a period where there is growth in global demand for food.”

“So, we have to also ensure that, looking ahead, that we build our local food production chain in such a sustainable and resilient way that we are able also to withstand these shocks,” the Guyanese Head of State added.

For the past four years, Guyana’s investments in the local agriculture sector have also been targeted to promote more youth involvement.

“And that is why we are investing with young people, heavily in agro processing. We’re investing heavily in hydroponics, using science and technology.”

This year the government has allocated a record $104.6 billion for the agricultural sector in its latest national budget, with a clear focus on building confidence among farmers and industry stakeholders.

Examining this massive allocation, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha had said the funding reflects a commitment to transforming the sector through innovative programmes, particularly aimed at engaging more youths and women.

Minister Mustapha pointed to several initiatives, such as the cut-rose project which targets single parents, specifically women. There is also an aggressive poultry programme, which directly provides an income for women. Meanwhile, for youths, the agricultural and innovation entrepreneurship programme targets graduates of the University of Guyana and the Guyana School of Agriculture.

This particular programme has already seen the country constructing over 600 shade houses across the country, producing an array of high-value crops targeting both local and regional markets.