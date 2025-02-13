Cotton Field Secondary to be modernised with $1.7B investment

–new facility to boast state-of-the-art learning environment

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Wednesday, turned the sod for the reconstruction of Cotton Field Secondary School, marking a significant step in boosting education delivery in Region Two. The $1.7 billion project, awarded to Builders Hardware, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Addressing residents, councillors, and teachers, at the symbolic sod turning ceremony, Minister Manickchand urged Essequibians to play their part in ensuring that progress is monitored and that work is completed to satisfaction.

She emphasised that the new school will provide a modern, conducive learning environment. Discussions were held with the contractor to ensure timely completion of the project, with demolition of the old structure set to begin immediately.

Minister Manickchand highlighted that Cotton Field Secondary is the second school being reconstructed in the region, following Abram Zuil Secondary. She noted that all primary and nursery schools in Region Two have been rehabilitated, along with the dormitory, which received over $100 million in upgrades.

“We are not just rebuilding schools; we are ensuring that children have a comfortable space to learn and grow because dreams are created within classrooms,” she stated.

Minister stressed the importance of providing an environment where “teachers can teach, students can excel, and we can develop the kind of citizens needed to take Guyana forward.”

The minister also outlined the Ministry of Education’s broader initiatives, which include training teachers, providing textbooks, and offering nutritional breakfasts for students. “It doesn’t end with the school—even as we build schools, we are training teachers,” she said.

The breakfast programme, she added, not only supports students’ well-being but also provides employment for local caterers in the region. The ministry, she said, continues to invest in school transportation, including buses and boats, while also distributing cash grants to support students and their families.

Minister Manickchand acknowledged that there were initial challenges at the start of the project, but after consultations with residents and key stakeholders, consensus was reached to reconstruct the school on its existing site. In the interim, students will be accommodated at nearby schools and colleges based on a structured schedule.

Regional Education Officer, Shondelle Hercules, welcomed the project, noting that it will “enhance the learning environment in the region.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, described the occasion as “historic,” recalling that she attended Cotton Field Secondary 50 years ago. Speaking on behalf of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), she expressed her happiness for the project, emphasising its importance in advancing education.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the education sector and expressed excitement about the school’s new design, location, and the extensive consultations that shaped the project.

“The state-of-the-art Cotton Field Secondary School will integrate advanced technology, ensuring that students receive a modern education,” De Silva said.

The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months, and she called on the contractor to “deliver in a timely manner.”