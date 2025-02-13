News Archives
U.S. Marshals, Embassy Officials meet with Minister Benn
US Marshals and Embassy officials visited Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, to boost security co-operation
– aims to strengthen security co-operation

IN a move to enhance security collaboration between Guyana and the United States, officials from the United States Marshals Service and the U.S. Embassy Regional Security Office paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs boardroom, focused on key areas of co-operation, including crime-fighting strategies, extradition processes, and mutual agreements aimed at bolstering regional security efforts.
Also present at the discussions were Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally and other senior officers from the Ministry. The talks reaffirmed the commitment of both parties to strengthening law enforcement partnerships and addressing security challenges affecting Guyana and the wider region.

The visit underscores the ongoing collaboration between Guyana and the United States in areas such as intelligence-sharing, cross-border crime prevention, and the strengthening of judicial and law enforcement frameworks.
As security concerns continue to evolve, both nations remain committed to deepening bilateral ties to ensure a safer and more secure environment for their citizens.

