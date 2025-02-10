Guyana Energy Conference: A chronicle of growth and innovation

SERVING as a central platform for dialogue, investment and innovation, the Guyana Energy Conference (GEC) has evolved into a pivotal event that reflects the country’s well-positioned stance in the global energy landscape.

CHARTING A SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUTURE – 2022

The inaugural GEC was launched in 2022 to connect local businesses with international partners, fostering collaboration and investment.

Dubbed the International Energy Conference and Exhibition then, the inaugural event featured over 190 exhibitors and has set the stage for what is now a staple in the country’s Calendar of Events.

Held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, the inaugural conference aimed to introduce Guyana’s emerging energy sector to the world.

HARNESSING ENERGY FOR DEVELOPMENT – 2023

In 2022 the conference expanded, reflecting the growing excitement surrounding Guyana’s burgeoning energy sector.

Attended by over 1,200 registered participants, over 200 exhibitors and more than 800 delegates and sponsors, the conference presented a unique forum that brought together both industry players and national and regional policymakers to not only leverage investment and business opportunities, but to make this relevant to a clearly developed policy and regulatory context.

FUELLING TRANSFORMATION AND MODERNISATION – 2024

By 2024, the Guyana Energy Conference had solidified its position on the global stage. The conference expanded significantly, both in terms of participants and scope.

With Guyana’s oil production also reaching new milestones, the conference was a hotbed for conversations on everything from offshore exploration to energy policy.

Broadening its focus to include discussions on sustainability, technology, and the broader energy supply chain, adapting to the dynamic nature of the energy sector, the conference was rebranded prioritising the pursuit of transformation and modernisation.

Rebranded as the ‘Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo’ the event shifted its focus to highlight how the income from energy resources is being used to develop all other sectors across the country,

CONNECTING THE DOTS: INTEGRATING THE FUTURE – 2025

Just days away, this year’s conference is anticipated to be the country’s most expansive yet.

Key topics on the agenda for the 2025 conference include: A just energy transition; financing sustainable development initiatives; developing a workforce for the future; building resilient supply chains; and promoting the advancement of women in the oil and gas industry. In addition to these main topics, this year will see the introduction of parallel sessions that will delve into specialised areas relevant to industry professionals, such as renewable-energy integration, supply-chain optimisation and the application of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and resilience.

The conference slated to be held at the Marriott Hotel from February 18 to 21 will feature a distinguished lineup of government officials, experts, and renowned thought-leaders across all industries.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

To make the 2025 conference more engaging, the secretariat has planned several new initiatives, including an energy run/walk and an essay competition in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Additionally, a “Taste of Guyana” event is on the agenda to introduce delegates to authentic Guyanese cuisine, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce.