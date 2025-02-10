Hydronie couple die in early-morning house fire

– GFS identifies slack electrical connection as likely cause

A HUSBAND and his wife on Sunday perished in a fire which completely destroyed their Lot 1A Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo home.

Confirmed dead are Haywattie Bahudur, a 52-year-old female teacher and Hansraj Narine, a 57-year-old bus driver.

While the police and fire officials are conducting separate investigations, the Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed that the preliminary investigation conducted by the Guyana Fire Service has determined that the fire was caused by a slack electrical connection, which resulted in arcing and sparking that ignited nearby combustible materials.

The police in a press release said that a team from Regional Division #3 visited the scene at about 02:00hrs on Sunday, where they found a flat concrete structure facing north in a fenced yard completely destroyed by fire.

“The ranks responded to a 911 call of a fire at the present address by an unknown caller and on arrival at the scene, the building was seen engulfed in fire. As such, the fire tender was summoned.

“Sub-Officer Fraser and four other ranks from the Leonora Fire Station responded with fire tenders #84 and #81. On arrival, they went into action and extinguished the fire. However, by then the entire house was already gutted,” the release said, adding that the two bodies were found in the northern area of the house along with a dog.

The undertakers were later summoned and the bodies were taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs in its release said that firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, utilising one jet from water tender #81, along with one line from Light Pump #A6, which sourced water from an open water supply.

“Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham extend their deepest condolences to the grieving family and community affected by this tragic loss.

” Minister Benn emphasised that a full investigation is underway to determine all contributing factors and to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” the release said.

The Chief Fire Officer reiterated the importance of fire safety and adherence to electrical-maintenance protocols, urging all citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and families.

“The Guyana Fire Service continues to educate the public on fire-prevention measures and the importance of ensuring electrical systems are properly installed and maintained,” the release said.