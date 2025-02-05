Enhancement of city’s drains and markets, establishment of new landfill sites imminent

–as House approves $41.9B allocation for Local Government Ministry

WITH substantial allocations to cater for the upgrade of Georgetown’s drainage network and the construction of markets, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s $41.9 billion budgetary allocation for 2025 was approved on Tuesday.

This was done during the 99th sitting of the Twelfth Parliament, during which the Parliamentary Committee of Supply examined the estimates and expenditures for the ministry.

Diving into specific allocations, members of the House asked the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag for details on the $2.725 billion sum, which was specified for the Georgetown enhancement programme.

Against this backdrop, Parag noted that this sum caters for some $2 billion for the upgrades to the drainage network, and further for the construction and rehabilitation of markets in the city.

More specifically, she noted that $40 million has been set aside for the design and supervision, which is the consultancy service for the Bourda Green, while for the construction of Phase One of the Bourda Green, $260 million was set aside.

Giving an explanation, she told the committee that to maximise the space at the Bourda Green, there were consultations held by the ministry and the Head of State, during which the vendors had indicated that they wanted a ‘proper’ space to utilise for the Bourda Green area.

“Other than the vegetables and greens area, we wanted to see if we can perhaps put at least a two-storey building there to accommodate vendors,” she said.

Minister Parag continued, noting that $50 million was set aside for the rehabilitation of the East Ruimveldt Market, $100 million for the rehabilitation of the La Penitence Market, $75 million for the construction of a green space at the Merriman Mall, and $200 million for the rehabilitation of the Stabroek Market.

Staying on markets, Parag also noted that under a separate $16.5 billion allocation, some $800 million has been set aside for the creation of a “culture market” at Palmyra, Canje, Berbice. This project, she noted, will be the first of its kind here.

Further, under that allocation, sums of monies are set aside for the construction of the Port Kaituma Market, the western section of the Mon Repos Market, the rehabilitation of the market at Unity, Mahaica, the rehabilitation of the Rose Hall Market, the construction of the Bath Market and several others.

Meanwhile, on another important note, sums of money have been set aside for improvements to Guyana’s solid waste management system.

Parag noted that solid waste management has been a burning issue throughout the country, and the government has taken it upon itself to create spaces in terms of landfill sites to accommodate the disposal of garbage from communities.

“So, with the ministry and thankfully the investment of the government and The Ministry of Finance, we are well equipped financially to contribute to this,” she said.

To this end, she revealed that from 2020 to 2024, the government has created some 13 landfill sites across the country, which included ensuring in 2024 that Region Five for the first time has a landfill site, which is located at Blairmont.

The minister noted that they want the programme to be rolled out more robustly this year, and with substantial investments in solid waste management, they also want to be able to create educational awareness on solid waste management in communities.

Added to this, Parag indicated that while they are investing heavily in this programme, new landfill sites will be created in several regions.

“We want to be able to ensure that we also equip the Local Democratic Organs with the capacity to contribute to the collection of garbage, the disposal of garbage, and ensure that we have the educational awareness,” she remarked.

Following intense scrutiny, the Parliamentary Committee of Supply approved the $41.9 billion sum for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.