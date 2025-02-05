$326M Waramuri Secondary School on course for April opening

THE government is making significant strides in its commitment to universal secondary education with the ongoing construction of the Waramuri Secondary School.

This ambitious project, according to the Education Ministry, currently at 35 per cent completion, is set to open its doors in April, marking a crucial step in expanding educational access for the nation’s youth.

The new educational facility, being built at a cost of $326 million, is under the expert hands of Trevon David Construction Services. This substantial investment underscores the government’s dedication to improving educational infrastructure across the country.

The project’s foundation was officially laid last year, when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand performed the sod-turning ceremony.

As the construction progresses, anticipation grows for the positive impact this school will have on local students.