News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
$326M Waramuri Secondary School on course for April opening
The government is making significant strides in its commitment to universal secondary education with the ongoing construction of the Waramuri Secondary School
The government is making significant strides in its commitment to universal secondary education with the ongoing construction of the Waramuri Secondary School

THE government is making significant strides in its commitment to universal secondary education with the ongoing construction of the Waramuri Secondary School.
This ambitious project, according to the Education Ministry, currently at 35 per cent completion, is set to open its doors in April, marking a crucial step in expanding educational access for the nation’s youth.

The new educational facility, being built at a cost of $326 million, is under the expert hands of Trevon David Construction Services. This substantial investment underscores the government’s dedication to improving educational infrastructure across the country.

The project’s foundation was officially laid last year, when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand performed the sod-turning ceremony.
As the construction progresses, anticipation grows for the positive impact this school will have on local students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.