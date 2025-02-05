Crucial ECD-EBD road link 94 per cent complete –Minister Edghill says

THE much-anticipated East Coast Demerara-East Bank Demerara road linkage, which is aimed at bolstering connectivity and easing traffic woes, is 94 per cent complete, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill has said.

The minister said that it is slated to be completed before the end of this month, during day one of the consideration of estimates and expenditures of Budget 2025.

He said: “This project even though criticised during the general debate that it is behind time, is 94 per cent completed,” adding: “We have also ensured that the connector from Haags Bosch road move from two lanes to four lanes, and all of that is being completed before February end, of this year.”

Initially, there were squatters in the path of the road linkage’s development, however, the minister said that the residents agreed to be relocated.

However, this is a vast contrast to what occurred in Peter’s Hall when the government sought to acquire property for the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge.

These Peter’s Hall residents, the minister pointed out, were motivated by political opponents, who attempted to obstruct development.

In this regard, Edghill said: “It shows you the difference when human beings act as patriots and citizens as against when they’re politically inspired.”

Opposition Parliamentarian, David Patterson, who quizzed the minister on the project, sought to imply that the residents of Peter’s Hall were unfairly compensated, noting that this was not the same for Ogle residents.

In response, Edghill boldly stated that those Ogle squatters received no more than $2 million in compensation.

While there was heckling from the Opposition bench when Patterson made that spurious claim, there was resounding silence when the minister responded.

The residents that were in the way and refused to move to enable the construction of the Demerara River Bridge, stalled its development even though the government made generous offers.

After the matter reached the courts, the ruling handed down ordered that the Peter’s Hall residents get less compensation than what the government initially offered.

A US$106.4 million contract was signed in June 2022 for the construction of the first phase of the ECD to EBD road linkage project.

At the signing ceremony, which was held at the intersection of the Rupert Craig Highway and Ogle Road on the East Coast of Demerara, it was announced that an India-based construction company, Ashoka Buildcon Limited, will take on the project which is expected to be carried out over 24 months.

The first phase of the road was expected to be a four-lane highway that stretches some 7.8 kilometres, with each lane being 3.6 metres wide. The road will also feature a median, sidewalks, and several structures along the way.

The four-lane roadway is being constructed from the junction of the Rupert Craig roadway and Ogle Airstrip Road on the ECD in the direction of Haags Bosch in Eccles on the EBD. It will have a roundabout that will link the roadway with the expanding Railway Embankment.