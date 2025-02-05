New chapter to soon begin in Guyana’s beautification efforts

–as President Ali, Vice-President Jagdeo engage landscapers on massive plans

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday engaged in discussions with landscapers in preparation for the advancement of the government’s beautification initiative.

According to information from the Office of the President, the Head of State, in his brief address, said the project will extend beyond Georgetown, and include tree and flower planting in public spaces in communities along the new highways, new schools, and hospitals among other areas.

Over the next five to seven years, the government aims to plant 50,000 flowering and exotic plants and trees along the coast and in the capital city, Georgetown.

The programme is being rolled out by the Protected Areas Commission in collaboration with several government agencies, including the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the Ministry of Public Works, and the National Agriculture, Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

President Ali said the project is part of the country’s cultural heritage.

Foreign Secretary and Chair of the Protected Areas Commission’s Board Mr. Robert Persaud, and Head of the Protected Areas Commission Mr. Damian Fernandes were also involved in the discussions.