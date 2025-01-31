‘We listen and respond’

–Minister Teixeira emphasises PPP/C’s responsiveness, genuine interest in addressing the needs of Guyanese

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira has said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) remains a responsive government, which has stimulated progress across the country.

The Minister made this disclosure during her contribution to the 2025 National Budget Debate, on Thursday, when she also noted that the government is one that listens, and this is reflective in this year’s budget which incorporates the citizens’ suggestions and requests.

According to Teixeira, while many people have spoken about inclusion in relation to the budget, this year’s budget is a clear example of inclusion and participation.

To this end, she noted that the private sector, which is a critical component of any country, has all come forward in public statements supporting the budget and have further contributed and made recommendations that have been included in the budget.

“So we hear, we listen, there’s not one time in this country that there aren’t ministers out in the field, thousands of community meetings have been held…. we listen and we incorporate their views and suggestions into the budget,” she said.

The Minister added that the government is and remains accessible, and is visible and further not just listening but also responding to the needs of the citizens.

“And this is what you call a responsive government, a critical component of democracy,” Teixeira said.

The Minister indicated everywhere in Guyana, there is progress taking place.

She said, “Everywhere you go there is progress, schools, health centres, roads, buildings, houses going up, Airbnb’s going up, it is unbelievable.”

Teixeira noted that if one is to look at the government’s housing programme, it provides security of tenure and dignity to those who are benefitting from the programme.

“It is liberating and you can’t put a price on that, not only living in better conditions than you were before,” she added.

The minister added that a number of the measures presented in Budget 2025 were highly anticipated by the public.

This, she said, includes the $100,000 for every new born baby to a Guyanese mother which will cost some $1.3 billion in the budget.

She added that people are also looking forward to the $10,000 per child in relation to the income tax deductible.

“So those that have five children will have $50,000 a month times 12 months… you calculate it… being able to deduct from your income tax. These are things that people are welcoming,” she noted.

Further, the moving of the income tax threshold from $100,000 to $130,000, she said, amounts to some $8.5 billion and adds another 22,000 persons to persons who will be exempt from paying taxes on their salary.

All of these measures, along with others will make life easier and less stressful for a lot of people, Teixeira said.

Hitting back at comments from members of the APNU/AFC opposition, she noted that while they claim that while they were not in government they did not have oil money, she reminded that there was lots of money left when the PPP/C demitted office in 2015.

The minister reminded that the APNU+AFC of 2015 to 2020 has nothing to show for its term in office or no notable projects that can be called a legacy for its term in government.

Speaking further on the measures in the 2025 budget, she pointed to the Gas to Energy project which, when commissioned, will cut consumer costs in relation to electricity by 50 per cent.

Moving forward, Teixeira added that in line with economic development, there must be targeted infrastructure.

“We have been very clear and strategic in what infrastructure we’re doing because targeted infrastructure not only increases economic activity but also enhances economic growth. It reduces inequalities. It reduces inequalities. And it improves public service delivery,” she said.

She added that infrastructure is a major catalyst to develop that country, and this encourages investment and encourages the youth of the country.

The Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister noted that the opposition APNU/AFC has to decide which side of progress they are on.

Against this backdrop, she said that the Guyanese have seen and experienced the change and progress thus far, and will continue to see this in the coming years under the PPP/C administration.